Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Up 5.2% in June

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,200 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 623,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 80,642 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALEX stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 160,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.26. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86.

Alexander & Baldwin Cuts Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

