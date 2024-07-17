Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alexander’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALX traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35. Alexander’s has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $240.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 86.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Featured Stories

