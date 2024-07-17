Algorand Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.30 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $36.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00043327 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00015855 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,229,248,132 coins. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

