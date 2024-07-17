Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.45 and last traded at $78.39. Approximately 4,146,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,406,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.65.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 24,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

