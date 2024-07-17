Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $26,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,669,000 after buying an additional 40,406 shares in the last quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 48,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 58,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $251.09. 268,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,002. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

