AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $40.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.69.
A number of research firms recently commented on AB. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.2 %
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $884.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.60 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.
AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 121.16%.
Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
