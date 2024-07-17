Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,779,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,582 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $423,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 166,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,300,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.92. 10,997,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,516,088. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,954,455. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

