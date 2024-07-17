Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $222.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $215.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.94.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,634,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,721,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.53. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,988 shares of company stock valued at $17,752,805. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 18,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

