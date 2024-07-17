ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in June

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 773,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ALS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPBLF remained flat at $8.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. ALS has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

