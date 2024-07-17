ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in June

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 686,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the June 15th total of 773,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ALS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPBLF remained flat at $8.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. ALS has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $9.03.
ALS Company Profile
