AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) versus East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Head-To-Head Contrast

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) and East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of AlTi Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and East Resources Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global -29.75% 7.45% 4.93% East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08%

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AlTi Global and East Resources Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $250.88 million 2.47 -$162.61 million ($1.83) -2.82 East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

East Resources Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AlTi Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AlTi Global and East Resources Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AlTi Global presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.42%. Given AlTi Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Summary

AlTi Global beats East Resources Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

