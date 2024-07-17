Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.39. 10,018,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,903,581. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

