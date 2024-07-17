American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.17

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.17 and last traded at $93.91, with a volume of 486379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

