American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Trading Up 4.1 %
NYSE ARL opened at $17.07 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Realty Investors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.