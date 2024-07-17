American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE ARL opened at $17.07 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.02 and a quick ratio of 33.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 5.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 210.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of American Realty Investors worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

