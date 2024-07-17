American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Up 12.9% in June

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 464,600 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 411,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Woodmark Price Performance

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.22.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $453.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Woodmark news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Woodmark by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.