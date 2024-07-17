AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $181.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $176.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.05. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in AMETEK by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in AMETEK by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

