Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.72

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 58853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRX shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 234.06%. The company had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.