Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maplebear Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maplebear in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maplebear’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CART. Macquarie initiated coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CART

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ CART opened at $36.51 on Monday. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 18,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $651,428.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 418,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,605,398.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $84,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,992,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,372,071.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 18,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $651,428.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 418,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,605,398.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maplebear by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.