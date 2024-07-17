Analysts Offer Predictions for Permian Resources Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PR)

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Permian Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Permian Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PR. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. Permian Resources has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

