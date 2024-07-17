Analysts Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Price Target at $34.05

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.89.

DV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair cut DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $163,311.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $226,526. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,514,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,321,000 after acquiring an additional 617,936 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,178,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 702,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,734,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,436,000 after acquiring an additional 441,278 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DV opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

