Analysts Set Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Target Price at $25.83

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Primo Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRMW opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.36%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

