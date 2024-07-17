AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 60.21%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. AngioDynamics updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.38) EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to -0.420–0.380 EPS.

AngioDynamics Stock Up 26.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer raised AngioDynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

