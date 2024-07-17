ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells $900,472.12 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at $40,129,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $697,180.00.
- On Friday, June 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00.
- On Monday, May 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 12,855 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $794,567.55.
- On Friday, May 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,836 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $362,357.24.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,850 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $978,021.00.
- On Friday, April 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,442.53.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.98. 186,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.
View Our Latest Report on ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ANI Pharmaceuticals
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.