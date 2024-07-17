ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells $900,472.12 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at $40,129,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $697,180.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 12,855 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $794,567.55.

On Friday, May 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,836 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $362,357.24.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,850 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $978,021.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,442.53.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.98. 186,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

ANI Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $125.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

