Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a report released on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.25 and a beta of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

