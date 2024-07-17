Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Update

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 9,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Antero Resources Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. 7,696,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,143. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 3.39. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,207,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after purchasing an additional 357,960 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 45,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $698,477,000 after buying an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

