Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.69.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. 1,348,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,571. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.80 and a beta of 3.39. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $10,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,250.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,154,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

