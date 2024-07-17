Aphria (TSE:APHA) Trading Down 5.6%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.55. Approximately 9,609,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 6,161,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.53.
Aphria Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.55. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -8.23.
Aphria Company Profile
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
