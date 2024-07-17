Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $3.88 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00043193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00015849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

