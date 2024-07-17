Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

APRE stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

