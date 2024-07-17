Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Sets New 52-Week High at $390.00

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 388 ($5.03), with a volume of 28447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 388 ($5.03).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.10) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research note on Monday.
Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance
About Aptitude Software Group
Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.
