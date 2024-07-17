Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aquafil Price Performance
ECNLF stock remained flat at $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Aquafil has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.
Aquafil Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aquafil
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Aquafil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquafil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.