Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aquafil S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ECNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ECNLF stock remained flat at $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Aquafil has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

Aquafil S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, reprocessing, and sale of polyamide 6 fibers and polymers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the United States. The company offers bulk continuous filament or synthetic yarns for the textile flooring sector, as well as used in hotels, airports, offices, etc., and residential buildings and the automotive market; nylon textile filaments for sportswear, classic, and technical or specialist apparels; and polymers products or plastic raw materials primarily for engineering plastics sector for use in molding industry, as well as manufactures and sells polymers for use in accessories in the fashion and designer furniture industries.

