Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.78.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

