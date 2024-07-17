Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $3.95

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.10 to $3.95 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMBP. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Shares of AMBP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.62. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

