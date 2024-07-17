Argus Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $72.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Argus from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

NYSE C opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

