Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.27

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 404252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $967.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $103.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 686,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 271.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,318 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

