Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $345.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $302.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.22.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $358.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.37. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $376.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,208,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.