ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 183.74 and last traded at 181.56. 1,839,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,978,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at 181.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 103.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average is 144.33 and its 200-day moving average is 120.34.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,194,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,437,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ARM by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of ARM by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,065,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

