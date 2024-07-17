Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) versus Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) Head to Head Analysis

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED – Get Free Report) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Predictive Technology Group and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $44.56, indicating a potential upside of 50.83%.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $240.74 million 15.24 -$205.27 million ($4.25) -6.95

This table compares Predictive Technology Group and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Predictive Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Predictive Technology Group has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Technology Group and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -163.32% -140.72% -59.92%

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals beats Predictive Technology Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Technology Group



Predictive Technology Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). It operates in two segments, Human Cellular and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps); and Diagnostics and Therapeutics. The company provides FertilityDX, a genetic testing service for couples experiencing infertility; ARTguide, a genetic test for women experiencing infertility because of endometriosis and other genetic conditions; and regenerative medicine products, including AmnioCyte, AmnioCyte Plus, PolyCyte, and CoreCyte for use in regenerative medicine applications. It has a collaboration agreement with Atrin Pharmaceuticals LLC to develop molecular diagnostic tools to facilitate enhanced selection of cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Global Enterprises Group, Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Technology Group, Inc. in July 2015. Predictive Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. On November 9, 2023, Predictive Technology Group, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Utah. On January 12, 2024, the voluntary petition of Predictive Technology Group, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 9, 2023.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals



Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases. It also develops ARO-MMP7 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-SOD1 for the potential treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and ARO-C3, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with various complement mediated or complement associated renal diseases. In addition, the company is involved in the development of JNJ-3989, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; Olpasiran that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to reduce the production of apolipoprotein A; GSK-4532990 that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; HZN-457, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; and Fazirsiran that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment for liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license and research collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Horizon Therapeutics Ireland DAC; Amgen Inc.; and Glaxosmithkline Intellectual Property (No. 3) Limited. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

