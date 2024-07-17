Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Hits New 1-Year High at $253.40

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $253.40 and last traded at $253.40, with a volume of 52093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $247.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.07 and a 200-day moving average of $221.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($0.55). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

