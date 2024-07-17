Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the June 15th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ASMB opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -12.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assembly Biosciences

In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,563.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 693,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,677,774.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,563.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 693,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,677,774.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Mchutchison sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $31,606.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,222.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $76,055 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.40% of Assembly Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.