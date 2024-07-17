AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 901,500 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 775,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 532,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In related news, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $86,997.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $305,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,484,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,251 shares of company stock worth $1,350,234 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,874,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 98,444 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 465,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 114,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 334,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair cut AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th.

AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.41. 633,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.10. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $37.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 19.92%. AssetMark Financial’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

