ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.86.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 14.72%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

