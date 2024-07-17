Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Trading Up 8.9%

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.78. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.31.
Atalaya Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$808.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
