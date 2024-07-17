Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Up 3.2%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 256,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 361,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $325.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $61,228.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,964.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 351.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

