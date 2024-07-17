Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Short Interest Update

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Athena Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AHNR opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Athena Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

