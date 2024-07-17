Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AESI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of AESI stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 983,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,243.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 983,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,243.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $170,477.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 960,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,529.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 131,278 shares of company stock worth $2,541,468 and have sold 214,243 shares worth $5,029,887. Insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,537,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after purchasing an additional 537,927 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,712,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,305,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 636,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,825,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

