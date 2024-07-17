Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Atlassian in a report issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TEAM. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $183.17 on Monday. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of -290.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Atlassian by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $31,486,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,486,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,096 shares of company stock valued at $48,729,075 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.