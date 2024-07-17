Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Down 2.5%

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.53). Approximately 83,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 250,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.57).

Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £201.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3,933.33.

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

