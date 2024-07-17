Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Shares Down 4.3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 2,625,913 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.
The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
