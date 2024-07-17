Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Up 17.6% in June

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,533,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after buying an additional 84,842 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 349.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.53. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 284.42% and a negative return on equity of 139.72%. The business had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

