Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 2.03% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDHQ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. 15,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,246. The firm has a market cap of $289.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

